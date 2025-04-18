Hoonartek Appoints Shobhit Jaiswal as Chief Growth Officer – Americas

Hoonartek, a global leader in Data, Digital, and AI solutions with a presence across India, the US, UK, and Europe, has announced the appointment of Shobhit Jaiswal as Chief Growth Officer – Americas. With over two decades of experience leading transformative initiatives in data and AI for Fortune 500 enterprises, Shobhit will spearhead Hoonartek’s strategic growth efforts in the Americas, focusing on revenue expansion, client success, and long-term partnerships.

Focus on AI and Analytics

Shobhit brings a stellar track record in driving technology and business transformations across industries. His areas of expertise span account growth, data monetization, C-suite engagement, and delivering full-spectrum analytics and AI solutions. Prior to Hoonartek, he held senior leadership roles at renowned global technology firms where he successfully scaled operations and delivered measurable business outcomes.

Peeyoosh Pandey, CEO of Hoonartek, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shobhit to Hoonartek. He brings a proven track record of driving growth and a deep understanding of the data and AI ecosystems. His expertise will be instrumental as we expand our presence in the US market. With his history of building high-value partnerships and delivering innovative solutions, he aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through data transformation and innovation.”

Throughout his career, Shobhit has led the design and deployment of breakthrough AI-powered platforms. Highlights include the creation of a Data Fabric solution for a Big 4 consulting firm and a Smart Data platform for a global manufacturing leader—initiatives that delivered savings in the hundreds of millions annually. He is recognized for helping enterprises modernize legacy ecosystems with cloud-first analytics and enterprise-scale AI automation.

Commenting on his new role, Shobhit Jaiswal said, “I am excited to join Hoonartek at such a transformative phase of its journey. Hoonartek’s commitment to delivering impactful Data and AI solutions resonates deeply with me. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth, forge meaningful client relationships, and help businesses across the US market unlock the full potential of their data ecosystems.”

Shobhit’s appointment underscores Hoonartek’s continued investment in scaling its global footprint and delivering next-generation solutions to clients. His leadership will play a key role in fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth across the Americas region.