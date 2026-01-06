Hitachi Vantara Appoints Wendy Koh Amid APAC AI Data Surge

As enterprises across Asia Pacific rethink how they store, move, and extract value from rapidly expanding data estates, leadership decisions are becoming as strategic as technology choices. Hitachi Vantara’s appointment of Wendy Koh as Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific reflects that shift.

Announced on January 6, 2026, the move comes as demand for AI-enabled data infrastructure and hybrid cloud platforms intensifies across the region. Based in Singapore, Koh takes on responsibility for shaping the company’s regional sales strategy, leading technical sales teams, and deepening customer and partner engagement across diverse APAC markets.

She reports to Adrian Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas and Asia Pacific, Hitachi Vantara.

A Leadership Signal in a Fast-Changing Data Market

Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the most active enterprise infrastructure markets globally, driven by cloud migration, AI workloads, and regulatory pressure around data governance. Hitachi Vantara is positioning Koh at the centre of that transition.

Johnson framed the appointment against the backdrop of structural change in enterprise IT.

“AI is fundamentally transforming enterprise data management, with the APAC data centre market expected to grow at a 22% CAGR by 2029, driven by AI and cloud adoption,” said Adrian Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas and Asia Pacific, Hitachi Vantara.

“It is imperative that we have the right leadership in place to meet this moment, and Wendy brings an unmatched wealth of expertise in understanding the complex digital challenges facing enterprises today.”

Her remit includes driving adoption of Hitachi Vantara’s portfolio, including Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One), as enterprises look to unify structured and unstructured data across on-premise and cloud environments.

From Consulting to Infrastructure: A Career Built on Transitions

Koh brings more than three decades of experience spanning IT consulting, infrastructure management, partnerships, and enterprise transformation. Before joining Hitachi Vantara, she served as Executive Vice President for Southeast Asia at Capgemini, where she worked closely with large enterprises and public-sector organisations navigating complex modernisation programmes.

Earlier roles at Cisco, Juniper, and NetApp placed her at the intersection of networking, storage, and cloud software, domains that increasingly converge as enterprises adopt hybrid architectures.

This background positions Koh less as a conventional sales leader and more as a translator between boardroom priorities and technology execution, an increasingly critical role as CIOs face pressure to justify AI investments with measurable returns.

Why Sales Leadership Matters in the AI Era

Unlike earlier infrastructure cycles driven largely by hardware refreshes, today’s enterprise buying decisions are shaped by long-term data strategies. Customers are looking for platforms that support AI experimentation without locking them into proprietary ecosystems or creating operational complexity.

Hitachi Vantara’s focus on unified data platforms and hybrid cloud management places sales leadership at the frontline of these conversations. Koh’s mandate goes beyond revenue execution to include ecosystem coordination—aligning partners, system integrators, and customers around shared outcomes.

Her role also reflects a broader shift in enterprise tech sales, where consultative engagement increasingly outweighs transactional selling.

A Regional Lens on Global Strategy

For Koh, the opportunity lies in APAC’s diversity, where mature markets coexist with rapidly digitising economies, each with distinct regulatory and infrastructure realities.

“Asia Pacific is a powerhouse of innovation and growth, and I’m honoured to lead Hitachi Vantara’s next chapter in this dynamic region,” said Wendy Koh, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, Hitachi Vantara.

“By combining our deep industry expertise with cutting-edge data and hybrid cloud solutions, we’re uniquely positioned to help our customers accelerate transformation and unlock new ROI.”

She added that collaboration across teams and partners will be central to delivering consistent outcomes across the region.

Beyond the Role: Governance and Industry Perspective

In addition to her executive responsibilities, Koh serves as an independent, non-executive director at ASMPT Limited, a Singapore-based company focused on semiconductor and electronics assembly equipment. The role adds an industrial technology perspective to her enterprise IT background, an increasingly relevant crossover as AI and data infrastructure intersect with manufacturing and physical systems.

Hitachi Vantara’s leadership move underscores how enterprise infrastructure vendors are recalibrating for an AI-driven decade. As data volumes surge and architectures fragment across cloud and edge environments, regional execution will matter as much as product innovation.

With Koh at the helm of APAC sales, Hitachi Vantara is signalling that navigating complexity, not just selling technology, will define the next phase of enterprise growth in the region.