Happiest Minds Appoints Anand Balakrishnan as Chief Financial Officer

Happiest Minds Technologies, which calls itself as a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile.’, Mindful IT Company, today announced the appointment of Anand Balakrishnan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Anand will report to Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director of the company.

Advertisment

A Proven Financial Leader with Global Experience

Anand Balakrishnan brings over two decades of experience in financial management, accounting, and strategic leadership, having held senior positions at global organisations such as Marsh McLennan (formerly JLT), GE Healthcare, and Mindteck.

Welcoming Anand to the leadership team, Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Anand to Happiest Minds. He brings a strong blend of financial acumen and strategic thinking that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue driving innovation, delivering value to our stakeholders, and building a sustainable and growth-focused organization.”

Advertisment

Track Record of Turnaround and Operational Excellence



Prior to joining Happiest Minds, Anand served as CFO at Mindteck, a publicly listed IT services company. Over his six-year tenure, he played a key role in guiding the company back to profitability by enhancing financial discipline, driving operational efficiency, and enabling sustainable growth.

Professional Credentials and Academic Background

Advertisment

Anand is a qualified member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CPA). He holds a graduate degree in commerce from Bangalore University.