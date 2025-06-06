Grain Commerce Leader Arya.ag Appoints Priyanka Wadhera as CFO

Arya.ag, India’s largest and only profitable( as per the company) grain commerce platform, has announced the appointment of Priyanka Seth Wadhera as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2025.

Seasoned Leadership to Power Scalable Financial Systems

Priyanka brings over 23 years of financial leadership experience across FinTech, NBFCs, and global banking institutions, with deep expertise in finance, treasury, compliance, and risk management. Prior to Arya.ag, she served as Group CFO at Indifi Technologies, where she successfully raised over ₹430 crore in equity, led the firm’s transition to profitability, and built robust financial and investor frameworks.

Her earlier roles at Clix, Barclays, Religare, Citi, and PwC further underscore her cross-sectoral knowledge and ability to drive performance in dynamic financial environments.

A Strategic Appointment for Arya.ag’s Next Growth Phase

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as Arya.ag strengthens its internal finance systems to support scalable growth, enhance capital efficiency, and deepen its footprint across India’s agricultural value chains.

With ambitions to expand its product and service offerings, scale embedded finance solutions, and build partnerships for post-harvest infrastructure, Arya.ag is entering a critical stage of enterprise maturity. Strengthening internal controls, managing capital with discipline, and building a future-ready finance function are top priorities.

“Arya.ag is addressing fundamental challenges in agriculture through technology and market-linked solutions,” said Priyanka Seth Wadhera. “The opportunity to contribute to a company that sits at the intersection of impact and scale is deeply meaningful. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen financial systems, drive performance, and support long-term value creation.”

“Priyanka has worked across both regulated institutions and high-growth businesses,” added Prasanna Rao, Co-founder and CEO, Arya.ag. “Her structured approach to finance and experience in building strong teams and systems will be valuable as we scale further.”

About Priyanka Seth Wadhera

Priyanka is a Chartered Accountant and an alumna of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. She has led finance functions across organizations of varied size and complexity, and brings a strong understanding of financial discipline, strategic alignment, and cross-functional execution.