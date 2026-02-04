Gnani.ai Brings Vasuta Agarwal on Board as Chief Revenue Officer

As enterprise adoption of conversational and agentic AI accelerates globally, Gnani.ai has strengthened its leadership bench with the appointment of Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Revenue Officer, Gnani.ai.

He will lead its global revenue strategy and play a central role in taking its voice-first agentic AI platform from India to international markets. Her mandate spans building global go-to-market execution, expanding enterprise partnerships, and aligning sales, marketing, and customer success functions to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Scaling Revenue as Voice AI Moves Enterprise-Critical

Gnani.ai’s move comes at a time when voice-led automation is increasingly being deployed across customer service, financial services, and regulated industries where accuracy, reliability, and scale are non-negotiable. As enterprises move from pilots to production-grade deployments, revenue leadership becomes as much about execution discipline as product-market fit.

Agarwal’s role will focus on converting this demand into sustained enterprise adoption, particularly across global markets where buying cycles, compliance expectations, and partner ecosystems differ significantly from India.

Two Decades Across Global Digital Businesses

Agarwal brings close to two decades of experience across digital business and strategy consulting. Before joining Gnani.ai, she spent more than 13 years at InMobi, most recently as Chief Business Officer at InMobi, where she led monetisation across global consumer properties.

During this period, she scaled topline revenues by 2.5x over two years, managed a team of more than 200 people, and oversaw annual revenues exceeding $150 million across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

She also served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, where she handled P&L ownership, regional revenue, and enterprise partnerships across India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, and Australia, growing the region into a $100 million-plus business.

Boardroom Experience and Industry Engagement

Beyond operating roles, Agarwal sits on the boards of IndiaMART InterMESH and Kaya and has previously served on the board of Nephroplus. Her industry engagement includes time on the IAMAI governing council, the MMA APAC board, and IAB Southeast Asia and India’s regional identity council.

She is also actively involved in mentorship initiatives, with a focus on supporting women in leadership roles across the technology and media ecosystem.

For Gnani.ai, the appointment signals a sharper focus on enterprise monetisation and global execution as agentic AI platforms move from experimentation to business-critical infrastructure. Aligning revenue, customer success, and partnerships will be key as enterprises look for AI vendors that can scale reliably across geographies.

With Agarwal’s background in building and managing global revenue engines, Gnani.ai is positioning itself to compete more aggressively in international enterprise markets while maintaining operational rigour closer to home.