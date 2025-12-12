GlobalLogic Reshapes Leadership To Accelerate AI-Led Transformation

GlobalLogic announces senior leadership changes to strengthen delivery, operations, people strategy, and AI-driven transformation as part of its next phase of growth.

Advertisment

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company, announced a series of leadership transitions aimed at strengthening its delivery, operations, and people strategy as the company prepares for the next phase of AI-driven transformation. The appointments took effect on December 1, 2025.

The company named Sumit Sood as Chief Synergy and Transformation Officer, Ethan Matyas as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), Vishal Anand as Chief Operations Officer (COO), and Vikas Kaul as Chief People Officer (CPO). The restructuring reflects GlobalLogic’s preparation for the rapid shift fuelled by generative, agentic, and physical AI, and the opportunities emerging across industries.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Sumit Sood on his transition to the newly created role of Chief Synergy and Transformation Officer, promote Ethan Matyas and Vishal Anand to our executive leadership team, and officially welcome Vikas Kaul as our Chief People Officer during such a pivotal time for our company,” said Srini Shankar, President and CEO of GlobalLogic. “Their collective expertise and leadership will be pivotal in helping us navigate the next inflection point in our industry and achieve our strategic goals.”

Sumit Sood, Chief Synergy and Transformation Officer

Sood moves from his role as Chief Operating Officer to lead the newly created Synergy Business Unit. His mandate includes accelerating collaboration with Hitachi under the “True One Hitachi” vision. He will drive digital transformation (DX) across the group and guide an integrated approach to agentic AI development.

He will also continue to lead GlobalLogic’s AI transformation initiatives and the company’s AI-powered VelocityAI services while overseeing the CTO organisation, Practices, and the Data and Intelligence Engineering businesses.

Ethan Matyas, Chief Delivery Officer (CDO)

Matyas takes on the CDO role after serving as Group Vice President & Head of Engineering & Delivery. His portfolio expands to global delivery with end-to-end responsibility across regions and client portfolios.

Advertisment

His focus includes strengthening delivery of complex programmes, establishing a unified “One GlobalLogic” experience for clients, embedding AI across all projects, and evolving engagement models. Matyas will work closely with VelocityAI to support business transformation efforts and drive productivity, quality, and financial performance.

Vishal Anand, Chief Operations Officer (COO)

Anand moves into the COO role after leading Global Business Operations and serving as Head of Americas. He will steer operational systems and processes to support the company’s scale.

His responsibilities include heading Global Operations—covering Talent Acquisition (TAG), Learning & Development (L&D), Global Business Operations, and Delivery Assurance. Anand will oversee Global P&L Governance and continue to lead Americas Engineering and Delivery.

Vikas Kaul, Chief People Officer (CPO)

Kaul, who brings more than 25 years of HR and business leadership experience, including over 15 years with Hitachi, now leads GlobalLogic’s global people strategy. His focus includes building a high-performance culture, strengthening talent development, and supporting workforce innovation.

He will drive initiatives to foster an AI-curious mindset and strengthen GlobalLogic’s position as a destination for digital engineering talent. Kaul’s role spans organisational agility, leadership development, and preparing the workforce for the company’s next phase of growth.