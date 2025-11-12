Genpact Appoints Dinesh Jain to Lead Global GCC

Dinesh Jain has been appointed Global Capability Center (GCC) Lead at Genpact, signalling a strategic shift to treat GCCs as engines of innovation rather than mere delivery hubs. Based in Mumbai, Jain will shape Genpact’s GCC strategy, playbooks, and advisory guidance for clients seeking to scale or transform their GCCs into global hubs of engineering, process excellence, and AI-enabled operations.

Experience and Mandate

Jain brings over two decades of technology delivery and digital transformation leadership from roles at Accenture and other multinational firms. His mandate includes defining the GCC framework, guiding clients across industries and regions on scale, and steering initiatives that blend process intelligence with advanced technologies.

Genpact’s emphasis on “agentic operations” places GCCs at the heart of enterprise growth strategies. By evolving centres into strategic extensions of client organisations, Genpact aims to unlock higher value through tighter governance, accelerated innovation, and data-driven decision-making.

In a landscape where enterprises increasingly rely on scalable, AI-powered operations, GCC leadership is pivotal for accelerating digital transformations. Genpact has long positioned itself as an integrated solutions provider, combining process expertise with technology to drive client outcomes.

“GCCs sit at the intersection of process, technology, data, and global talent, shaping how businesses scale and compete,” says Jain. “Our goal is to help clients build future-ready GCCs that integrate Genpact’s deep process expertise with advanced technologies, driving continuous innovation and measurable business outcomes.”

Industry observers see GCCs as growing beyond cost centres into strategic growth engines, powered by data, automation, and AI integration. A strong GCC playbook can help enterprises design, scale, and transform these centres into hubs that deliver tangible value.