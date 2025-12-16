Gates Foundation Taps Archna Vyas for India Lead

The Gates Foundation named Archna Vyas as its India Country Director on December 16, 2025. She steps into the role amid India's push toward a developed economy by 2047, building on two decades of work in health, sanitation, and digital infrastructure. Vyas succeeds Hari Menon, who led the office since 2019 and shifts to a global position next year.

Steering Innovation Partnerships

Vyas will coordinate with governments, philanthropists, and the private sector to align foundation efforts with India's Viksit Bharat goals. The foundation has partnered on areas like agricultural development, education, and financial empowerment since 2003, contributing to poverty reduction for millions. Her background includes leading global policy on digital public infrastructure and women's economic empowerment.

“India is our most significant country partnership, and her domestically driven model of innovation and progress shows how sustainable, transformative change can uplift millions. The strength of India’s talent and intellect, spanning world-class research, science, and technology, has made the country a global engine of R&D and innovation. Solutions pioneered here are already shaping development outcomes far beyond India’s borders. I look forward to working closely with governments, communities, philanthropists, and our partners to support the Government of India’s vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047, and to help bring India’s insights and innovations to the world,” said Archna Vyas, Country Director for India, Gates Foundation.

Before joining in 2014, Vyas handled communications for Reckitt across Asia and held marketing roles. She holds a master’s in physics from the University of Delhi and a business diploma from the Institute of Management Technology. Her appointment marks the first woman in this leadership spot.

“Archna brings a deep understanding of India’s development and innovation landscape and a demonstrated record of building partnerships that deliver impactful results. As the first woman to lead the India Office, we are delighted to have her at the helm at such a pivotal moment in India’s growth and global leadership journey. Her appointment comes as India’s dynamic innovation ecosystem continues to generate solutions with global relevance, deepening a partnership with the Gates Foundation that has grown over more than two decades,” said Ankur Vora, Chief Strategy Officer, Gates Foundation.