Flipkart Brings Finance Veteran Gunjan Bhartia to Steer eKart Scale-Up

As India’s e-commerce battle shifts from front-end discounts to back-end efficiency, Flipkart is sharpening its leadership bench where it matters most: finance and logistics.

The Walmart-owned ecommerce company has appointed Gunjan Bhartia, Senior Vice President – Business Finance, Flipkart, tasking him with leading business finance for eKart, its logistics arm, across all verticals. The move signals Flipkart’s intent to bring tighter financial planning, sharper performance management, and long-term capital discipline to a supply chain that has become central to its growth strategy.

Bhartia will work closely with the eKart leadership team to support strategic initiatives as Flipkart continues to scale its logistics operations, the company said in a media release.

Once seen as a cost centre, logistics has evolved into a competitive differentiator in e-commerce. Faster deliveries, higher order density, and better unit economics now hinge on how efficiently supply chains are designed and financed.

Bhartia’s mandate reflects this shift. His role goes beyond reporting numbers; it is about enabling decisions at scale, from warehouse expansion and last-mile optimisation to performance tracking across regions and categories. As Flipkart grows its logistics footprint, business finance becomes the connective tissue between strategy and execution.

A Global Finance Operator Steps In

Bhartia brings over 28 years of global finance experience across Asia and the Middle East. He has previously held senior leadership roles at GE and Coupang, where he worked on large-scale transformations, multi-billion-dollar programmes, and governance in listed-company environments.

That background is particularly relevant as Flipkart prepares for its next phase. At Coupang, Bhartia operated in a high-growth ecommerce environment where logistics scale and financial rigour went hand in hand, an experience that mirrors Flipkart’s current trajectory.

Bhartia will report to Ravi Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, Flipkart, who was elevated to the CFO role in June 2025. Commenting on the appointment, Iyer said, “We are delighted to welcome Gunjan to Flipkart. His experience in transformation finance, capital discipline, and governance will add significant strength to eKart while supporting the Group’s long-term value creation.”

The hire follows a series of senior leadership moves at Flipkart. In September, the company appointed Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, to lead its core technology teams. Together, these appointments point to a broader effort to professionalise leadership as the company prepares for public markets.

Logistics At The Center Of Flipkart’s Strategy

The timing is not accidental. In December 2025, Flipkart received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal to shift its domicile from Singapore to India, allowing the amalgamation of its Singapore-incorporated entities with its Indian operations, a step widely seen as a precursor to an initial public offering.

As competition with Amazon and domestic players like Meesho intensifies, execution efficiency will be as critical as customer acquisition. eKart’s ability to deliver reliably, at scale, and with financial discipline could prove decisive.

By bringing in a seasoned finance leader to guide that journey, Flipkart is signaling that its next phase of growth will be built as much on balance sheets and governance as on speed and scale.