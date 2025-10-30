Emversity Appoints Four Founding Team Members as CXOs to Scale Nationwide

Emversity has elevated four founding team members into CXO positions to drive its next growth phase: Manish Kumar as CTO, Akash Kalp as CBO (Emversity SMART), Rahul Raj as CBO (Emversity EDGE), and Megha Lal as CHRO. The promotions align with plans to expand skill centres, deepen university collaborations, and apply AI across learning operations to improve employability outcomes.

Emversity’s leadership changes come as the company moves from pilot scale toward broader national coverage. The appointments consolidate product, academic and people leadership to support expansion targets—including 50 Emversity SMART centres and partnerships with 50 universities by 2027—and to operationalise AI-backed learning at scale.

The new leadership roles:

Manish Kumar: Chief Technology Officer (CTO): Tasked with building an AI-powered backbone that links students, universities and employers. Kumar will lead engineering and data initiatives to personalise learning, standardise content quality and monitor outcomes.

Akash Kalp: Chief Business Officer, Emversity SMART: Will scale the company-owned, company-operated (COCO) network from 25 to 50 centres by 2027, expanding vocational training across sectors such as travel, hospitality, construction and manufacturing.

Rahul Raj: Chief Business Officer, Emversity EDGE: Will accelerate adoption of EDGE—a model embedding industry-relevant skilling inside UGC-recognised degree programmes—targeting over 50 universities by 2027.

Megha Lal: Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO): Charged with growing and professionalising a trainer ecosystem across 22 states and maintaining operational quality as headcount surpasses 700.

Emversity’s strategy combines AI-driven systems, company-run skill centres and campus integrations. The emphasis is on measurable employability: AI helps personalise career discovery for 800,000 senior-secondary students, standardise trainer delivery, and predict outcomes — turning placement and skill metrics into scalable KPIs for partner universities and employers.

Emversity’s current footprint includes vocational programmes tied to healthcare, diagnostics, imaging and geriatric care, and partnerships with higher-education institutions. The leadership changes are positioned to broaden sector coverage and improve placement conversion by aligning curriculum, trainers and employer demand more tightly.

Key execution risks include:

Trainer quality at scale: Replicating high-quality instruction across 50 centres and 50 universities requires robust trainer certification and monitoring.

Integration with universities: Embedding industry modules into degree programmes demands alignment with academic calendars, accreditation norms and faculty adoption.

Outcome measurement: Delivering verifiable employability improvements requires transparent KPIs and third-party validation to convince institutions and regulators.

“Each of these leaders represents the spirit of Emversity—building with purpose, pace, and precision,” said Vivek Sinha, Founder & CEO, Emversity. “This leadership elevation marks more than a milestone; it’s a statement of intent to grow responsibly, lead with conviction, and continue shaping India’s employability landscape.”

The CXO promotions position Emversity to push from a category leader in early-stage skilling to a national-scale operator that blends technology, content and on-ground delivery. Success will depend on the company’s ability to scale trainers and university partnerships while demonstrating measurable gains in employability and learning outcomes.