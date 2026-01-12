Emids appoints Sathiyan Kutty as Chief AI Officer

Healthcare technology firm Emids has appointed Sathiyan (Seth) Kutty as its Chief AI Officer, as the company looks to help healthcare organisations move from AI pilots to enterprise-scale deployment.

Sathiyan Kutty will lead Emids’ AI and data strategy across payer, life sciences and health technology clients. His role will focus on how artificial intelligence is designed, governed and scaled within healthcare environments, with an emphasis on aligning AI systems to real-world workflows, regulatory requirements and business outcomes.

Two Decades of AI and Enterprise Transformation Experience

Kutty brings more than two decades of experience in AI, data and analytics. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente, Tesla, VMware, Intuit and IBM Consulting, working across enterprise AI strategy, platform engineering and large-scale transformation initiatives.

Embedding AI Into Healthcare Workflows

At Emids, Sathiyan Kutty will also contribute to the company’s “Service as a Software” model, which combines healthcare domain expertise, AI-enabled platforms and forward-deployed context engineers. This includes work on Emids’ agentic AI platform, Pacca AI, which is designed to integrate AI capabilities into operational healthcare workflows.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhishek Shankar, Chief Executive Officer of Emids, said Sathiyan Kutty’s experience in building AI systems grounded in healthcare context would be critical as clients look to generate measurable value from AI investments.

Kutty said he would focus on helping healthcare organisations adopt AI in ways that are practical, trusted and scalable.

Emids is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, and provides digital engineering, AI and platform solutions to the healthcare and life sciences sector.