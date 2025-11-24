Dr. Srivatsa Krishna Appointed Secretary, Ministry of Tourism

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Srivatsa Krishna as Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, replacing V Vidyavathi, who moves to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Dr Krishna, a 1994-batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer with an MBA from Harvard and a PhD from IIT Madras, brings a background in e-governance, industry policy and startup initiatives to the tourism portfolio.

Administrative reshuffle and new responsibilities

Dr Srivatsa Krishna assumes charge as Secretary of Tourism following a wider set of transfers approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The move shifts V Vidyavathi to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. As Tourism Secretary, Dr Krishna will steer national tourism strategy, international engagement, and policy initiatives at a time when the sector seeks growth through digital tools and new business models.

A technologist’s trajectory into tourism leadership

Dr Krishna’s résumé blends public administration and technology. He topped the 1994 civil services exam (All India Rank 1) and has held senior roles across state and central government, including leadership positions in commerce and industry and as Karnataka’s Permanent Secretary for IT, Biotechnology, Science & Technology and E-Governance. His prior initiatives include programmes such as Startup Warehouse and the 10K Startups programme with NASSCOM and the i4 incentives policy to attract FDI to Karnataka, experience that links technology policy to economic outcomes.

Academic and international credentials

Dr Krishna’s academic profile includes a postgraduate degree in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, an MBA from Harvard, and a PhD in Management from IIT Madras. He has undertaken study at Oxford and Shri Ram College of Commerce, and he holds visiting and fellowship roles, including an invitation as a Distinguished Senior Fellow and Visiting Professor at Stanford University. He is also reported to have associations with international bodies, such as the World Bank and UN advisory groups.

The tourism ministry faces a mix of recovery, growth and structural questions: reviving international arrivals, improving infrastructure, expanding community and experiential tourism, and harnessing digital platforms for marketing, bookings and traveller services. Dr Krishna’s background in e-governance and industry policy suggests a potential emphasis on digital transformation—from citizen-facing services to data-driven destination management—and on aligning tourism initiatives with broader economic objectives such as job creation and regional development.

Key areas he may be asked to prioritise include:

Strengthening digital experiences for travellers (e-visas, unified booking portals, traveller information systems).

Integrating tourism with local MSME development and community-based models.

Crafting policies that balance tourist footfall with sustainability and heritage conservation.

Deepening international partnerships and marketing to priority markets.

Tourism policy requires inter-ministerial coordination (transport, culture, environment, commerce) and close work with state governments where implementation largely occurs. Delivering digital and infrastructural upgrades also depends on capital allocation, private-sector partnerships, and regulatory clarity. Dr Krishna’s prior experience with state-level technology programmes and industry incentives may help navigate these complexities, but cross-jurisdictional execution will remain the central challenge.

Dr Srivatsa Krishna’s appointment signals a tilt toward leaders with technology and industry policy experience as the tourism ministry looks to modernise services and expand India’s global reach. His blend of administrative seniority, international exposure, and track record in digital and startup initiatives gives him a toolkit suited to a ministry that now needs both classic tourism promotion and modern digital stewardship.