DigiHaat appoints Rahul Vij as its COO to expand its operational excellence

DigiHaat has appointed Rahul Vij as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rahul, known for his expertise in understanding consumer psychology and the intricacies of marketing, will align himself with DigiHaat's vision of simplifying the digital commerce experience for customers as well as sellers.

Advertisment

Rahul Vij brings over a decade of diverse experience in driving organizational growth and efficiency. In leadership roles such as Vice President, Zonal Manager, and Marketing Manager with Brands like MagicPin, Reckitt, and Amazon India, he has consistently delivered impactful strategies. His expertise in scaling operations and unlocking business potential has been pivotal in achieving sustained success for these entities.

Kirshan Agarwal, Director, DigiHaat, said, “We warmly welcome Rahul in the company and are enthused to see him in his element. Owing to his previous experience, he will play an integral role at DigiHaat in promoting a convenient and more accessible user experience for consumers. Believing in his expertise and vision, we're confident that Rahul will redefine the digital commerce landscape in India and help DigiHaat empower the users to navigate the e-commerce landscape more conveniently.”

Expressing his gratitude and vision for DigiHaat, Rahul Vij, said, “DigiHaat is making significant strides in the digital commerce segment, and I am honored to be a part of this revolution. With my debut in the company, I look forward to contributing to its growth and building an ecosystem of resilience and efficiency to deliver value to the customers as well as the stakeholders.”

Advertisment

Leading with his result-oriented approach, Rahul will establish a culture of efficiency, innovation, and collaboration. He will help build a foundation of proficiency and productivity.

Also Read: