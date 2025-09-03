DHL Express Appoints Karen Tan as Asia Pacific CIO to Drive Digital Growth

DHL Express has named Karen Tan as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO) for its Asia-Pacific operations, effective September 1, 2025. Based in Singapore, Karen steps into the role as Jimmy Yeoh prepares for retirement on December 31, 2025, after an exceptional 33-year career with the company.

From Singapore CIO to Regional Tech Leader

Before this appointment, Karen served as CIO for DHL Express Singapore, where she built a comprehensive digitalization framework, enhanced data protection practices, and significantly raised employee engagement within IT. She also took on additional responsibilities as Data Protection Officer (DPO) Champion and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Champion, leading initiatives such as International Women’s Day and Generations Day to foster inclusivity.

In her new role, Karen will oversee IT infrastructure, digital transformation, and cybersecurity across a network spanning more than 40 countries. She will be tasked with ensuring resilient systems and seamless collaboration to support cross-border trade and deliver premium services.

“Digitalization remains one of the megatrends DHL Group has identified that will impact the logistics industry. Our Strategy 2030 has also firmly emphasized growing this segment to accelerate digital innovation for enhanced customer experience. A robust IT strategy will empower us to become more agile, reliable, and resilient,” said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. “As we focus on developing our people and nurturing talent from within, Karen's proven track record in driving digital acceleration, data protection, and cross-functional collaboration makes her the ideal leader to take our Asia Pacific IT function to the next level. Her people-first approach and passion for innovation will be instrumental in supporting our teams and delivering value to our customers.”

“As digital ecosystems grow more complex, the challenges around cybersecurity and data protection continue to be highly critical. While we manage these risks with care and precision, we must continue to uphold the standards and quality of our employee and customer experience. Asia Pacific is a dynamic and diverse region, and I am honored to take on this role and work closely with a passionate team that is committed to driving innovation and operational excellence every day,” said Karen Tan, CIO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express.

Karen’s career at DHL spans over three decades, beginning as a customer service trainer in 1990. She later held senior roles across IT, commercial, and operations, including Vice President of Operations Programs for Asia Pacific, before becoming CIO of DHL Express Singapore in 2021.

With her appointment, DHL reinforces its commitment to digital acceleration and talent mobility as part of its Strategy 2030 vision.