Dell Appoints Anurag Arora As Senior Director, India Consumer Sales

Dell Technologies has appointed Anurag Arora, Senior Director and General Manager, Consumer Sales, India, to lead its consumer business in India. With more than 28 years in sales, product management, channel distribution and retail, Arora will focus on growth across Dell.com, retail and partner networks as the market shifts toward AI-enabled personal computers.

The promotion formalises a leadership move that, by Dell’s own account, is geared toward accelerating consumer growth at a moment of rapid product and channel change. According to the company release, Rajkumar Rishi welcomed the appointment with these words: “Anurag's appointment marks an exciting chapter for our India consumer business. His deep understanding of the omnichannel landscape and proven track record of driving growth are invaluable assets. Under his leadership, we are confident in advancing our strategic priorities, delivering innovative technology and enhancing customer experience.”

Speaking on his mandate, Arora said, “It’s a privilege to step into this role at such a transformative time for technology in India. At Dell, our customer-first mindset powers everything we do – from product innovation to how we connect with our customers. As AI PCs become the norm, we are committed to creating impactful experiences and delivering strong value through our robust retail presence, omnichannel strategy and strong partner networks.”

Background and remit

Anurag Arora joined Dell Technologies in July 2020 and has worked on shaping strategies for Dell’s India consumer business, including Dell.com and retail channels. The appointment consolidates responsibility for sales, channel and consumer strategy under leadership that has a history of operating across large-format retail, e-commerce, channel distribution and product management.

The role will require balancing direct-to-consumer investments (Dell.com) with retail and partner-led distribution. The company emphasised an “omnichannel” approach: a strategy that attempts to make the buying and post-purchase experience seamless whether a customer chooses a retail store, a partner shopfront, or the brand site.

From a commercial perspective, a leader experienced in omnichannel and large-format retail can accelerate SKU placement and partner adoption, which is critical when product differentiation narrows to software experiences. However, turning AI capabilities into consistent in-store demos and post-sale value remains operationally intensive: it needs dealer training, demo devices, clear messaging and after-sales assurance that AI features won’t degrade user experience over time.

Arora’s background in distribution, large-format retail and e-commerce positions him to focus on these execution points. The release also notes his interest in mentoring management students, which hints at a leadership style that values knowledge transfer, a useful trait when channel enablement and partner training are high on the agenda.