Datamatics Business Solutions Names Kartik Nagarajan CEO for AI-Led Growth

Datamatics Business Solutions (DBSL) has appointed Kartik Nagarajan as Chief Executive Officer, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving next-gen, AI-powered growth for global enterprises. Announced in Mumbai, this strategic leadership move by DBSL’s Chairman Nishant Kanodia signals renewed focus on agile, insight-led B2B solutions in marketing, finance, and outsourcing.​

Nagarajan brings over 20 years of experience in scaling business operations and advancing technology-led transformation projects. Previously, he led expansion and innovation initiatives at Nexdigm—delivering multi-fold revenue and significant market penetration by enabling consulting, outsourcing, and advanced analytics services. He has also held leadership posts with WPP, Avaya, and Aviva, building shared services and driving digital enablement across finance, operations, and sales.​

From Data to Deep AI Integration

Welcoming Nagarajan, Kanodia explained: “We are entering an era where AI and analytics are transforming how enterprises grow and compete. Kartik’s background in innovation at scale makes him the ideal choice to steer DBSL through this evolution. With his vision, I am confident we will strengthen our global impact and accelerate our journey toward data-led, AI-powered growth.”

Nagarajan, in his first statement as CEO, emphasised DBSL’s potential to layer AI and automation across business functions, making the company more agile, intelligent, and globally competitive. He will oversee deepening the relationship between sales, marketing, operations, and finance—unlocking synergies powered by advanced analytics and automation for measurable growth.

DBSL aims to expand its leadership in data and demand generation, finance & accounting, and CPA outsourcing, helping firms unlock value and efficiency through data, insight, and next-gen AI.​

The appointment has been well received among industry observers, highlighting how AI-powered outsourcing, analytics, and automation are reshaping the landscape for enterprise growth and operational agility. Nagarajan’s track record and vision promise DBSL clients more sophisticated, integrated strategies, helping global businesses stay ahead as data and AI reshape competition in the years ahead.