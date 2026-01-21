Datadog Names Namit D’Cruz Regional VP for India and SAARC

Datadog has promoted Namit D’Cruz, Regional Vice President for Enterprise, India and SAARC, Datadog, as the company sharpens its focus on enterprise customers across South Asia amid growing adoption of observability, security, and AI-driven operations.

The appointment expands D’Cruz’s mandate from leading Datadog’s enterprise business in southern India to steering the company’s enterprise strategy across India and the SAARC region. His role centres on strengthening customer relationships and scaling regional operations as enterprises move from cloud adoption to more complex, AI-enabled environments.

From Cloud Visibility to AI-Driven Resilience

Enterprises across India and neighbouring markets are increasingly deploying AI to improve customer experience, automate operations, and support business scale. This shift, however, brings new challenges around visibility, governance, and system reliability—areas where observability platforms are becoming core infrastructure rather than optional tooling.

D’Cruz points to this transition as a defining moment for enterprise technology teams.

“Enterprises are increasingly moving beyond experimentation to deploy AI for customer experience, scale, automation, and operational efficiency. As this shift accelerates, visibility, governance, and reliability across AI-driven systems become critical to building digital resilience,” said Namit D’Cruz, Regional Vice President for Enterprise, India and SAARC, Datadog.

He added that Datadog’s platform is being used to provide end-to-end visibility across AI environments, covering infrastructure, GPUs, models, and agents, while also addressing cost management, risk detection, and responsible AI adoption.

“Datadog helps organisations gain end-to-end observability across the AI stack, from infrastructure and GPUs to models and agents, while addressing cost control, risk detection, and responsible AI adoption. I’m excited to lead our regional enterprise team and work closely with customers as they navigate this next phase of transformation.”

India and SAARC as Strategic Growth Markets

Datadog’s leadership sees India as a key enterprise growth market, driven by sustained investment in cloud-native architectures, security, and AI-led operations. The company has been expanding its local teams to support large, complex enterprise deployments that require regional expertise and in-region support.

“India has become a critical growth market for Datadog, driven by strong enterprise adoption of cloud, security, and AI-led operations,” said Rob Thorne, VP APJ, Datadog.

He noted that the promotion reflects both customer demand and the maturity of Datadog’s regional operations.

“Our continued investment in the region reflects both customer demand and the depth of talent here. Namit’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for our India and SAARC business—his leadership, enterprise experience, and understanding of the regional market will be key as we scale our teams, deepen customer relationships, and drive the next phase of growth.”

Building Enterprise Depth on the Ground

D’Cruz brings more than two decades of experience in digital and cloud transformation. During his time at Datadog, he has worked closely with large Indian enterprises as they modernise infrastructure and seek real-time visibility across increasingly distributed and complex systems.

Before joining Datadog, D’Cruz held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, where he worked with digital-native businesses in India to scale operations using cloud platforms. That experience now informs his approach to enterprise customers navigating AI adoption at scale—balancing innovation with operational control.

As Datadog expands its India presence across sales, support, alliances, channel partnerships, marketing, and SDR operations, the company is positioning itself to serve enterprises that view observability not just as a monitoring layer, but as a foundation for resilient, AI-driven operations.