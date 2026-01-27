Databricks Taps Jeremy Cooper to Lead Marketing Across APJ Region

Databricks is sharpening its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) growth strategy by placing marketing leadership closer to the region’s expanding enterprise AI opportunity.

Advertisment

The Data and AI company has appointed Jeremy Cooper, Vice President of Marketing, Asia Pacific & Japan, Databricks, as it looks to convert rising interest in data and AI into sustained enterprise adoption across APJ. The appointment comes amid growing demand from organisations seeking to operationalise AI at scale rather than experiment at the margins.

Based in Australia, Cooper will lead regional marketing strategy and execution, with a mandate that spans brand positioning, pipeline generation, and go-to-market alignment across enterprise, public sector, partner, and startup ecosystems.

Marketing As A Growth Lever In The AI Cycle

Databricks’ decision to elevate regional marketing leadership reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI conversations. As AI moves from proof-of-concept to production, vendors are under pressure to clearly articulate value, governance, and business outcomes, not just technical capability.

Cooper brings more than two decades of experience shaping that narrative. Most recently, he led marketing for Amazon Web Services across Asia Pacific and Japan, overseeing regional go-to-market strategy during a period when cloud adoption expanded rapidly across regulated industries and large enterprises.

Before AWS, Cooper held senior global marketing roles at Salesforce, Google, and LinkedIn, working across cloud platforms, enterprise software, and data-driven business models.

Turning Interest Into Adoption

For Databricks, the challenge in APJ is less about awareness and more about execution. Enterprises across the region are actively investing in AI, but many are still working through issues around data fragmentation, trust, and scalability.

Advertisment

“Jeremy’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Databricks and our customers in Asia Pacific & Japan,” said Joseph Puthussery, Vice President of Global Demand Generation & Field Marketing, Databricks. “He brings a rare mix of deep cloud experience, brand-building expertise, and a great blend of regional and global experience that will be instrumental as we help more organisations in APJ unify and scale their data and AI.”

The focus, Databricks signals, is on helping customers move beyond experimentation toward systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Regional Context Matters

APJ remains one of the most diverse enterprise markets globally, spanning fast-growing digital economies, mature cloud adopters, and heavily regulated sectors. That diversity places added importance on localised messaging and ecosystem alignment.

Cooper’s role will involve expanding Databricks’ presence across the region while tailoring go-to-market strategies to different stages of AI maturity, an area where his prior experience across global and regional roles becomes particularly relevant.

“AI is driving the most profound technology shift since the advent of the cloud, and Databricks is at the heart of it, helping organisations turn data into true intelligence,” said Jeremy Cooper, Vice President of Marketing, Asia Pacific & Japan, Databricks.

“What drew me here is the opportunity to help customers build systems of intelligence on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, which unifies AI apps, analytics and agents, so every team can work with trusted data, move faster, and make smarter decisions.”

Advertisment

A Measured Bet On Long-Term Growth

Rather than signaling a short-term expansion push, the appointment points to Databricks’ longer-term intent in APJ: building durable enterprise relationships as AI becomes core to business operations.

As enterprises in the region move from curiosity to commitment on AI, Databricks is positioning marketing not as a support function, but as a strategic driver of adoption, trust, and scale.

In that context, Cooper’s hire reflects a calculated step to align global ambition with regional execution at a moment when data and AI decisions are becoming board-level priorities.