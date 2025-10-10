Cyient Appoints Utkarsh Srivastav as Chief Marketing Officer

Cyient Limited, a global provider of intelligent engineering solutions, has appointed Utkarsh Srivastav as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Srivastav will oversee marketing operations to enhance Cyient’s brand visibility, customer engagement, and global market positioning.

Srivastav brings extensive experience in B2B marketing, having shaped brand narratives, value propositions, and go-to-market strategies for leading technology and engineering firms. Before joining Cyient, he was Senior Director and Head of Marketing at L&T Technology Services (LTTS), where he spearheaded the company’s global brand launch and conceptualized award-winning campaigns, including the ER&D Hackathon and Bus Tour, recognized with the Best Brand Experience Award at the 2020 Stevie Awards.

Earlier, Srivastav spent eleven years at HCLTech, managing marketing for cloud and infrastructure services, CXO/ABM initiatives at Wharton and INSEAD, and global sports marketing campaigns with Manchester United and the Volvo Ocean Race.

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director & CEO of Cyient, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Utkarsh to Cyient’s leadership team. His expertise in marketing strategy and brand transformation will strengthen our global presence and reinforce Cyient’s position as a trusted partner delivering intelligent engineering solutions.”

On his appointment, Srivastav said, “I am excited to join Cyient at a pivotal stage. The company’s focus on purposeful innovation and sustainable engineering aligns with my vision. I look forward to enhancing Cyient’s brand equity and creating compelling experiences for customers and stakeholders worldwide.”

Srivastav holds a degree in business management from Dayalbagh Educational Institute and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business Publishing and Northwestern University.