CyberArk Appoints Omer Grossman Chief Trust Officer, Ariel Pisetzky CIO

CyberArk has announced two executive appointments aimed at strengthening its leadership team and advancing its identity security strategy.

CyberArk Names Omer Grossman Chief Trust Officer

Omer Grossman, who has served as CyberArk’s Chief Information Officer since late 2022, has been appointed Chief Trust Officer and Head of the CYBR Unit. In this new role, he will focus on building trust across CyberArk’s ecosystem, including partners and customers, particularly within the CISO and CIO communities.

Grossman will also lead CyberArk’s CYBR Unit, which provides advisory and consulting services, adversary simulation, incident response, and research-driven thought leadership. His responsibilities will include supporting customer engagement and advising on digital transformation strategies.

Ariel Pisetzky Appointed CyberArk CIO

Ariel Pisetzky will succeed Grossman as Chief Information Officer. Pisetzky brings more than 20 years of IT leadership experience across cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise applications, and large-scale infrastructure.

Before joining CyberArk, Pisetzky served as Vice President of Information Technology & Cyber at Taboola, where he led IT strategy and global infrastructure. He is also an active member of the Team8 CISO Village, a global network of cybersecurity executives.

Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk, said: “Ariel's proven ability to build world-class IT organizations and Omer's expanded leadership role reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, trust, and operational excellence. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on our strategy, deepen customer trust, and advance our vision that every identity must be secured with the right level of privilege controls.”

CyberArk stated that the appointments underscore its commitment to advancing identity security and delivering solutions that align security strategy with business needs.