Cybage Software Names Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President for Expansion

Cybage Software has appointed Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy (Badhri) as Global President to guide its growth strategy, technology differentiation, and client delivery across markets. With over 25 years in building digital, data, and AI businesses, Badhri joins as the company targets non-linear scaling.

Leadership Addition Aligns with Scale Mandate

Badhri arrives with expertise in strategy, delivery, and go-to-market execution from incubating complex technology businesses globally. Cybage, with 7,500 professionals serving 250+ clients in media, travel, healthcare, and fintech, leverages its Excelshore AI platform for workforce management and cloud-native engineering.

"Cybage is at a significant point in its evolution, with a clear mandate to scale while continuing to deliver measurable value to our clients," said Arun Nathani, CEO and Managing Director, Cybage Software.

Focus on Global Growth and Capabilities

Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy, Global President, Cybage Software, outlined priorities: "Cybage has built a strong foundation of engineering excellence, delivery discipline, and deep client trust. The opportunity ahead is to scale these strengths globally by incubating and expanding the right capabilities and consistently delivering measurable outcomes for clients."

The appointment supports Cybage's evolution toward outsourced product engineering, modernising legacy systems and streamlining enterprise workflows through disciplined execution.