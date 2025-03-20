coto Names Shefali Anurag Co-Founder to Drive AI-Powered Wellness

coto, a next-gen emotional wellness platform offering 24/7 live consultations, has elevated Shefali Anurag to the role of co-founder. Previously serving as Vice President of Marketing, she will now spearhead the brand’s innovation roadmap, blending AI-driven solutions with human expertise to redefine emotional well-being on a global scale.

Expanding the Future of Holistic Healing

AI & Personalization: Shefali will focus on integrating AI into coto’s wellness offerings, ensuring users receive hyper-personalized support tailored to their needs.

Global Scale-Up: With an eye on expansion, she will lead market growth strategies, identifying new revenue models and partnerships to scale coto’s impact worldwide.

Brand Evolution: Leveraging her background in digital storytelling, Shefali will amplify coto’s brand presence, enhancing user engagement and monetization efforts.

With over 12 years of experience in global brands like Amazon, Agoda, Pomelo, and ZipDial (now X/Twitter India), Shefali has built an impressive portfolio in market expansion, PR storytelling, and digital strategy. Her leadership has driven successful product launches, acquisitions, and multi-market brand narratives across key Asian markets, including India, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, and Japan.

Championing a New Era of Emotional Wellness

Welcoming Shefali to the new role, Tarun Katial, Founder and CEO of coto, shared, “We are excited to welcome Shefali as a co-founder at coto. Her strategic depth, creativity, and expertise in digital growth and brand storytelling will be pivotal as we expand our reach in the emotional wellness space. Together, we are committed to making mental and emotional well-being more accessible, personalized, and effective for individuals everywhere.”

Shefali echoed this vision, stating, “Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a passion for building brands that create real impact. Stepping into this role as co-founder at coto is an exciting opportunity to bring that passion into the realm of emotional wellness—a journey that goes beyond traditional therapy. At coto, we recognize that healing is multifaceted, encompassing not just therapeutic support but also karmic healing and seeking answers through astrology and tarot. Mental well-being should be holistic, personalized, and accessible, and I’m thrilled to work with this incredible team to expand coto’s reach and offer more people around the world a truly transformative healing experience.”

A lifelong learner, Shefali is currently pursuing an Executive Master’s in Luxury Management from ESSEC Business School, Paris, and Parsons School of Design. She holds an M.Sc. in Economics from Symbiosis International University and has completed exchange programs at Stanford University and NUS, Singapore. With expertise spanning branding, sustainability, and digital innovation, she will play a key role in integrating cutting-edge tech into coto’s wellness ecosystem.

Beyond her professional contributions, Shefali is a dedicated advocate for animal welfare and human rights, further reinforcing coto’s mission of holistic well-being.