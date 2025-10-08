Colt DCS Appoints Senior Leaders To Power Hyperscale Expansion

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a global provider of hyperscale and enterprise data center solutions, has announced two senior leadership appointments aimed at supporting its growth trajectory and enhancing hyperscale project delivery.

The Appointments

David Hyatt has been named Senior Director of Development and Delivery for the the UK & Europe. Backed by 15 years in hyperscale data centres, Hyatt brings hands-on expertise from Iron Mountain Data Centers, Yondr, and ISG, covering all phases from site selection to commissioning. He is set to advance strategy and execution across site development, design, commercial planning, and delivery throughout the UK and Europe.

Florian Hoyndorf steps into the role of Global Senior Director of Commercial Investment & Asset Strategy. With 25 years across corporate real estate and development at Cromwell Property Group, Logista, Amazon, ALDI, and his own investment venture, Florian offers deep experience in project financing, operational improvement, and team leadership. He will shape Colt DCS’s corporate development and asset strategy roadmap while continuing to teach as a visiting professor at ESCP Business School.

Colt DCS CEO Niclas Sanfridsson said, “I’m delighted to welcome David and Florian. Their extensive experience and strategic vision will accelerate growth, sharpen the execution of our hyperscale projects across real estate and corporate development teams, and strengthen collaboration at Colt DCS.”