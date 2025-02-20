Cohesity Names Mayank Mishra as Regional Sales Director for India, SAARC

Cohesity has appointed Mayank Mishra as the Regional Director of Sales for India and SAARC. In this role, he will drive the company’s business strategy, sales operations, and market expansion across the region.

With nearly two decades of experience in enterprise sales and data security, Mayank brings deep expertise in navigating complex business environments. Before joining Cohesity, he spent 17 years at Veritas, where he held multiple leadership roles across the financial, telecom, and pharmaceutical sectors. Most recently, he served as the Regional Director for West and North India, spearheading high-value data protection deals and consistently exceeding revenue targets. His career also includes leadership positions at Oracle, Acision, and Tata Teleservices.

Emphasizing the value of Cohesity’s AI-powered solutions, Mayank Mishra stated: “By combining Cohesity’s scale-out architecture and strong AI-powered data security capabilities with Veritas’ broad workload support and partner ecosystem, our customers will gain more from the new combined portfolio offerings. We are committed to prioritizing our customers’ needs to provide peace of mind for their investments in our solutions.”

Welcoming Mayank to the team, Johnny Karam, Managing Director and Vice President of International Emerging Markets, Cohesity, added:

“Mayank’s appointment comes at a defining moment as we continue to drive innovation and leadership in AI-powered data security and cyber resilience. With his strong track record in delivering business results and proven ability in leading high-performance teams to address pertinent cyber resiliency issues facing customers, I am confident that we will continue to be the preferred choice for data security with differentiated AI capabilities in India and SAARC region.”

Mayank’s appointment signals Cohesity’s commitment to accelerating growth in India and SAARC, reinforcing its position as a leader in next-gen data security and AI-driven cyber resilience.

