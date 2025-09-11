Cohesity Appoints Greg Statton as Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific and Japan

Cohesity has announced the appointment of Greg Statton as Chief Technology Officer for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. In this newly created role, Statton will guide technology strategy and innovation across the region, following the company’s integration with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business.

Statton will take on the new role, alongside his existing responsibilities of leading innovation and development of Cohesity’s AI solution – Gaia, globally and will report directly to Sunil Moolchandani. Statton’s appointment reflects Cohesity’s increased investment in APJ and in Japan specifically as a key growth market and strategic priority region for FY26.

“Greg brings a rare combination of technical depth, regional insight, and strategic vision that will be critical as we scale our presence across Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Sunil Moolchandani, Chief Strategy Officer, Cohesity.“As we continue to invest in the region especially in key markets like Japan Greg’s leadership will play a pivotal role in helping customers adopt our AI-powered data security solutions and strengthen their cyber resilience.

Statton’s new role extends his 10-year career within Cohesity, having served in a variety of sales engineering leadership and technical innovation roles within the business including VP AI Solutions and Senior Director Data & AI within the office of the CTO. Prior to Cohesity, Statton spent time working at CITRIX, Nutanix and as Google product development specialist. Throughout his career, Statton has been instrumental in advancing cloud, security, and AI technologies across diverse industries.

“In today’s fast-changing data protection environment, organisations across Asia Pacific and Japan need technology partners who understand their unique challenges and can deliver tailored, innovative solutions,” said Greg Statton, CTO, Asia Pacific and Japan, Cohesity. “I am excited to directly support the Cohesity APJ team at such a pivotal time and look forward to driving the next wave of growth and innovation in the region particularly in Japan alongside our talented teams and partners.”