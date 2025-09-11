CMC Networks Appoints Mahesh Jaishankar to Lead AI Connectivity Growth

CMC Networks, Africa’s leading networking provider and a subsidiary of Center3, has appointed Mahesh Jaishankar as its new Managing Director. He will steer the company’s strategy to expand AI-powered connectivity while leveraging decades of on-the-ground expertise across Africa and the Middle East.

Jaishankar takes over from Marisa Trisolino, who stepped down as CEO in April 2025. He joins the company after holding senior roles at Google as Head of Strategic Negotiations, GNA, and advising at Arthur D Little. Earlier, he played a pivotal role in building datamena into a global digital hub at du, establishing it as a leading ecosystem for hyperscalers, carriers, OTTs, and enterprises.

“Mahesh brings over 25 years of experience in building and scaling advanced digital infrastructure businesses. His deep expertise with hyperscalers, carriers, and enterprises, coupled with a proven track record of establishing regional platforms with global relevance, makes him ideally suited to lead CMC Networks into its next phase of growth,” said Fahad Alhajeri, CEO of center3 and Chairman of CMC Networks. “We are confident that under his leadership, CMC will strengthen its position as the leading provider of intelligent, AI-driven connectivity solutions across Africa and the Middle East.”

The appointment follows center3’s acquisition of CMC Networks in June 2024, a move that accelerated the adoption of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) across its network. With over 35 years of experience serving 62 markets, CMC is positioning itself as a leader in applying AI to improve connectivity and digital services across Africa.

“I’m honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at CMC Networks at such a pivotal moment for AI, innovation, and the growth of Africa’s digital economies,” said Mahesh Jaishankar. “CMC has an incredible heritage and proven track record of delivering industry-leading customer experience across the most complex markets in the world. Together with our customers and partners, we will accelerate growth, unlock new opportunities, and deliver the intelligent, scalable connectivity solutions that Africa and the Middle East need to thrive in the digital era.”

Jaishankar, who holds an engineering degree and an MBA, has consistently combined technical expertise with commercial leadership. Beyond his corporate achievements, he is an active supporter of entrepreneurship and innovation as a charter member of TiE Dubai. His leadership signals CMC Networks’ commitment to blending global vision with regional insight to shape the future of connectivity in Africa and the Middle East.