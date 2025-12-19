CloudKeeper Names Gaurav Barman CRO To Drive India FinOps Growth

CloudKeeper has appointed Gaurav Barman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for India, strengthening its leadership bench as demand for cloud cost optimisation and FinOps matures in the region. Barman, who has spent over two decades across cloud, SaaS, and data platforms, is tasked with driving revenue strategy, enterprise expansion, and partnerships as CloudKeeper looks to cement its position as a preferred FinOps partner for Indian customers.

From Hyperscalers To FinOps Specialist

Barman’s experience spans roles at AWS and Cloudera, where he led go-to-market initiatives, alliances, and engagements with startups, digital natives, and large enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, CPG, and manufacturing. His stint as a founder has also given him hands-on exposure to building and scaling a technology business, adding operational depth to his sales and strategy profile. An IIT-IIM alumnus, he brings a mix of cloud infrastructure, data analytics, modernisation, and enterprise software expertise into a market where optimisation is increasingly a board-level theme.

“We are thrilled to welcome him and are excited for the impact he will create,” said Deepak Mittal, CEO, CloudKeeper. “Finding the right leader for a role as critical as the CRO is never easy, you look for someone who understands the pace of the cloud industry and who has operated at scale in environments like AWS, brings deep customer insight, and can scale sustainably. With Gaurav, we’ve found exactly that.”

In his new role, Barman will oversee revenue strategy, enterprise expansion, and strategic partnerships in India, a mandate that aligns tightly with how FinOps is evolving—from tactical cost-cutting to long-term value and governance. CloudKeeper is positioning its CRO function not just around sales quotas but around building durable relationships with cloud buyers who are under pressure to balance innovation with unit economics. Over the past few weeks, Barman has been on the ground meeting customers, partners, and internal teams to align expectations and execution.

“CloudKeeper is at a pivotal point in its journey, and the opportunity ahead is tremendous. Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been on the ground meeting customers, partners, and teams, and the energy has been incredible. I’m truly excited to help shape the next phase of growth and deliver even greater value to customers across India,” said Gaurav Barman, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), India, CloudKeeper.

Barman’s appointment underscores where the FinOps category is headed: organisations want partners who understand both the commercial realities of running on hyperscale clouds and the technical nuance of optimisation. His background across cloud, data, and channel sales suggests CloudKeeper intends to go deeper into verticalised plays, particularly in BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, where governance, compliance, and multi-cloud dynamics complicate cost conversations. For India’s cloud buyers, the signal is clear: FinOps is no longer a side project for finance and DevOps teams; it is becoming a core part of how revenue leaders think about sustainable growth.