CloudKeeper Brings Former AWS, Google Leader Deepak Singh on Board

As enterprises worldwide sharpen their focus on cloud cost efficiency, CloudKeeper is strengthening its leadership bench to match growing global demand. The FinOps and cloud cost optimisation firm has appointed Deepak Singh, former senior executive at AWS and Google Cloud, as a senior advisor to its board.

The appointment signals CloudKeeper’s intent to deepen its strategic play in cloud financial management as it scales across international markets. Singh currently serves as Senior Director, Enterprise Business – India & SAARC at Palo Alto Networks, and brings more than two decades of experience spanning cloud platforms, AI ecosystems, and cybersecurity.

Strengthening FinOps Leadership at Scale

Singh has held senior leadership roles at Google, AWS, VMware, HP, and Intel and played a role in the early development of cloud and AI ecosystems at both Google and Amazon Web Services. His appointment comes as enterprises increasingly grapple with rising multi-cloud costs and the need for tighter financial governance.

CloudKeeper CEO Deepak Mittal said Singh’s experience aligns with the company’s next phase of growth.

“Deepak brings a rare blend of technical depth, platform insight, and enterprise leadership. His experience shaping cloud, AI, and cybersecurity ecosystems globally gives him a clear understanding of where the market is headed,” Mittal said.

“CloudKeeper is at an important point in our expansion across the international markets, and Deepak’s guidance will be valuable as we strengthen our product strategy and scale our global operations.”

From Hyperscalers to FinOps Strategy

For CloudKeeper, which operates at the intersection of cloud operations and financial discipline, Singh’s hyperscaler background offers a perspective shaped by firsthand experience with large-scale cloud adoption.

Singh said his decision to join the advisory board followed close observation of the company’s execution in the FinOps space.

“CloudKeeper has consistently stood out in industry conversations as a company for their impressive work in transforming the cloud FinOps domain,” Singh said.

“Over the past year, I’ve observed their work closely, and the momentum is clearly building. I’m glad to join the Board and look forward to contributing to CloudKeeper’s next phase of growth.”

Advisory Role Focused on Global Expansion

Based in New Delhi, Singh will work closely with CloudKeeper’s leadership team on product direction, strategic partnerships, and international market expansion. His role will span both India and global markets as CloudKeeper looks to strengthen its position in enterprise cloud cost optimisation.

Beyond his corporate career, Singh is active as an industry advisor and early-stage investor, supporting founders and technology builders across India. He is also involved in community initiatives, including grassroots cricket development through Krickshetra Sports and programmes supporting women in leadership.

As cloud spending comes under sharper scrutiny from CIOs and CFOs alike, FinOps platforms are moving from optional tools to core enterprise infrastructure. CloudKeeper's move to bring in senior leadership with deep hyperscaler experience reflects a broader shift in the market, where operational efficiency, cost intelligence, and governance are becoming as critical as cloud adoption itself.