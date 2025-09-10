CloudKeeper Appoints Sanjeev Mittal as Chief Product and Technology Officer

CloudKeeper has appointed Sanjeev Mittal as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). With this move, the company aims to accelerate product innovation, strengthen AI-driven capabilities, and redefine the future of cloud optimization for enterprises worldwide.

CloudKeeper is doubling down on its AI-powered cloud cost optimization strategy, and Sanjeev’s appointment marks a decisive step toward scaling its product and technology capabilities. His mandate will include shaping CloudKeeper’s next-gen product roadmap to address evolving global business needs while staying ahead in the rapidly transforming cloud ecosystem.

Sanjeev Mittal: Two Decades of Global Tech Leadership

Based in London, Sanjeev brings over 20 years of leadership across enterprise software, cloud solutions, and product-led growth. His career includes senior roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, Nokia, and Sapient.

At AWS, he played a pivotal role in growing ISV sales, co-creating cloud-native solutions, and building robust GTM strategies.

Most recently, he successfully turned around a SaaS APM company serving 800+ customers, followed by the acquisition of Stackify by BMC Software.

He also worked closely with a PE firm, replicating this GTM playbook across its portfolio companies.

His experience puts him at the intersection of cloud innovation and AI transformation—a space where CloudKeeper is aggressively innovating.

Commenting on the leadership expansion, Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper, said: "We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as our Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). His extensive experience with global technology firms and deep understanding of the cloud ecosystem will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the growth of our products. On a personal note, Sanjeev and I started our careers around the same time, and it’s amazing to team up with him again to shape CloudKeeper’s future. Having used CloudKeeper’s services himself, he truly understands what our customers need."

Sharing his excitement, Sanjeev Mittal said: "CloudKeeper has established itself as a trusted partner in cloud cost optimization and FinOps, and I am excited to help expand its impact. With cloud and AI evolving hand in hand, businesses need products that deliver efficiency while enabling innovation. I look forward to contributing to CloudKeeper’s mission of empowering customers to realize the full potential of their cloud investments."

This vision aligns with CloudKeeper’s growing focus on AI-powered tools like:

CloudKeeper Tuner: Industry’s first AI-powered AWS usage optimization platform.

CloudKeeper Lens: A predictive analytics platform delivering granular, resource-level insights.

CloudKeeper’s innovations go beyond cost optimization, extending into cloud modernisation, migration support, well-architected reviews, and 24/7 support services. With Sanjeev’s leadership, the company is expected to:

Expand its AI-powered cloud intelligence capabilities

Accelerate product innovation for enterprise workloads

Deliver smarter FinOps solutions aligned with the future of cloud-native ecosystems

CloudKeeper’s strategic leadership appointment signals a bold shift toward building intelligent cloud optimization platforms that integrate AI, predictive analytics, and automation. With Sanjeev at the helm of product and technology, the company is poised to strengthen its competitive edge and unlock sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving cloud-first world.