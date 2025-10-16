Cloud.in Appoints Vishwas Gupta as India Sales Head

Cloud.in has announced the appointment of Vishwas Gupta as Sales Head, India, marking a strategic move to reinforce its enterprise and corporate sales leadership across key growth markets. In this role, he will focus on driving customer success, regional expansion, and revenue acceleration for the Pune-based cloud solutions company.

With 25 years of experience, including 18 in cloud computing, managed hosting, and data analytics, Vishwas brings an extensive background in aligning technology with business outcomes. His tenure at organisations such as Rapyder Cloud Solutions, IBM India, Tata Communications, and Netmagic underscores his deep expertise in enterprise-scale sales and digital transformation strategy.

Rahul S Kurkure, Founder and Director, Cloud.in, said, “I warmly welcome Vishwas Gupta to Cloud.in. His deep industry knowledge, client partnerships, and vast experience in driving sales growth make him a perfect addition to our leadership team.”

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Vishwas Gupta added, “I am excited to take on this new responsibility at such a critical time for Cloud.in. The organisation, a pioneer and leader in the space, has established itself as a forward-thinking and customer-focused brand.”

Strengthening Cloud.in’s Market Presence

Cloud.in, a Hostin Services Private Limited brand, is known for its focus on cloud migration, managed hosting, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions. The company currently manages over 200 customers, delivering solutions tailored across industries such as media, e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

By tapping into Vishwas’ experience and customer-first approach, Cloud.in aims to further strengthen its foothold in India’s rapidly expanding cloud services market. His leadership is expected to drive national engagement and position the brand to capture emerging opportunities in sectors embracing multi-cloud and DevOps adoption.

Vishwas’ appointment reflects Cloud.in’s vision of combining domain expertise with customer value creation. With the public and private sectors increasingly migrating business-critical workloads to cloud environments, his leadership signals a decisive step forward in aligning Cloud.in’s services with enterprise transformation priorities.