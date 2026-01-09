Raghvendra Singh Appointed Cashify’s New CTO

Cashify appointed Raghvendra Singh as its Chief Technolo gy Officer (CTO), with the appointment effective from 1 January 2026, it announced on 8 January, 2026. He previously held the position of Head of Engineering and occupied leadership roles such as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Engineering at Cashify.

The appointment follows as the company is expecting 30% to 35% growth in the year ahead, expanding into non-smartphone categories, and scaling its retail presence across 300 plus stores. “This elevation reflects Cashify’s continued investment in leadership depth and its commitment to building technology as a long-term competitive advantage,” It said.

As the CTO, Raghvendra will lead its overall technology strategy and execution, spanning platform architecture, engineering, infrastructure, and security.

Commenting on the appointment, Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder and CEO of Cashify, said Singh has been involved in developing the company’s internal platforms, pricing systems, and device verification processes, and will now lead its technology roadmap as the business scales.

Raghvendra brings over a decade of experience at Cashify, having been closely involved in the evolution of its consumer-facing platforms and internal systems. His leadership has been central to building high-performing engineering teams and ensuring platform stability while supporting rapid business expansion.

In a statement, Raghvendra Singh said his focus as CTO will be on strengthening Cashify’s technology foundation, embedding AI and data into platforms and decision systems, and improving reliability and security as the company expands its recommerce operations.