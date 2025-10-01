Capgemini announces India CEO transition

Capgemini has announced a leadership change in India, appointing Sanjay Chalke as its new Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Ashwin Yardi, who will retire from his current role after seven years and take over as Non-Executive Chairman of Capgemini India.

Leadership Transition at Capgemini India

The leadership change marks a significant transition for Capgemini in India. Sanjay Chalke, currently serving as India Chief Operating Officer, will step into the CEO role and also join the Group Executive Committee. Meanwhile, Ashwin Yardi will move into a non-executive role, focusing on strategic relationships with stakeholders and supporting Chalke during the transition.

Capgemini Group CEO Aiman Ezzat acknowledged Yardi’s contributions, saying, “Ashwin has been instrumental in establishing Capgemini’s industry leadership and talent in India… I am equally delighted to welcome Sanjay Chalke as the new CEO of Capgemini in India.”

Ashwin Yardi has been with Capgemini for more than three decades and became CEO of Capgemini in India in December 2018. Under his leadership, Capgemini strengthened its delivery capabilities, talent pool, and innovation ecosystem. Yardi has also held leadership positions across multiple geographies including the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Asia. His expertise spans business transformation and emerging technology adoption.

Sanjay Chalke brings with him deep experience in operational excellence, delivery management, and transformation programs. As COO of Capgemini India, he has led initiatives in talent acquisition, delivery assurance, and organizational performance. He has also served as Executive Vice President and Head of Sogeti India. Before joining Capgemini, Chalke headed the Global SAP Business at DXC Technologies (formerly CSC), managing large client engagements worldwide.

With Chalke stepping in as CEO and Yardi transitioning to a strategic advisory role, Capgemini aims to further strengthen India’s position as a hub for client delivery, talent, and innovation. This transition reflects Capgemini’s long-term vision to expand its capabilities in India and reinforce its role as a global technology leader.