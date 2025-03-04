Bounteous x Accolite Strengthens Board with Arunkumar N.T.'s Expertise

Bounteous x Accolite, the global leader in AI-powered digital transformation services, appointed Arunkumar N.T. to its Board of Directors to accelerate innovation and growth in the engineering portfolio.

As a CEO and board member, Arunkumar has vast experience in Banking & Financial Services, Technology, Telecom and Consumer Products in a B2B and B2C context. He has, single handedly, guided global enterprises through multiple A.I transformation, merger & acquisitions and enterprise modernization. A masterful coach to CEOs, he focuses on market entry, leadership building, and corporate design in both public and privately owned companies.

Arunkumar N.T provides Bounteous x Accolite over three decades of executive leadership which will guide and accelerate its growth.

In July 2023, Arun joined New Mountain Capital as a Senior Advisor, focusing on India’s rapidly evolving AI and digital transformation landscape.

“I am delighted to help Bounteous x Accolite become a world-leading digital engineering company, in line with New Mountain Capital's strategy of driving value by bringing the best of people, technology, and products to global markets.” – Arunkumar N.T.

Welcoming Arun to the board, Leela Kaza, Founder & Co-CEO of Bounteous x Accolite, emphasized his role in advancing the company’s AI-first strategy.

“Arun’s extensive experience in scaling Fortune 500 technology centers will be invaluable as we enter our next growth phase. India remains a hub for cutting-edge talent, and Arun’s strategic insights will ensure we stay ahead as the most trusted digital innovation partner for global enterprises.” – Leela Kaza

With this appointment, Bounteous x Accolite continues to strengthen its position as a premier digital transformation partner, leveraging AI, cloud technologies, and advanced data analytics to drive the future of digital engineering.