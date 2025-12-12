BillCut Onboards Pratyush Chandramadhur As Senior Advisor

BillCut, which positions itself as India’s first loan portfolio management fintech platform, has appointed Pratyush Chandramadhur as Senior Advisor. Based in New Delhi, his mandate is to help the company deepen its AI-led approach to consumer credit, repayments, and loan portfolio optimisation.

The platform is built to help users understand their overall credit health, reduce monthly EMIs, and make more informed borrowing decisions. Its AI-powered debt analyser reviews a user’s complete loan and card profile in a few clicks, flags high-interest products, and routes refinancing opportunities through partners such as L&T Finance, Tata Capital, and DMI Finance.

Why Pratyush Matters For BillCut’s Next Phase

Pratyush brings over 25 years of leadership experience across BFSI and fintech, with stints that span Pranovate (Founder), AuthBridge (Chief Business Officer), Experian India (founding member), Sapient, Oracle, GMR Group, and others. His work has been closely tied to building AI/ML-driven products, fraud and identity solutions, and large-scale financial operations.

For a company operating at the intersection of consumer debt, credit risk, and product distribution, this mix of credit bureau, risk-tech, and fraud management experience is directly relevant. It strengthens BillCut’s ability to shape products that are not just user-friendly but also aligned with how lenders think about risk and portfolio quality.

Founders’ And Advisors’ View On The Road Ahead

BillCut’s leadership sees the appointment as a catalyst for scaling both product and distribution.

“Pratyush joins us at a crucial moment as we build India’s most intelligent credit and loan portfolio management platform,” said Tanish Sharma, co-founder of BillCut. “His guidance will accelerate our AI-led product roadmap and help us scale BillCut to millions of users with greater precision, speed, and trust.”

From Pratyush’s perspective, the opportunity lies in giving borrowers more control over complex and fragmented debt portfolios.

“BillCut is addressing one of India’s most critical financial challenges. I’m excited to help shape the next phase of growth as we build smarter AI-driven tools that give users meaningful control over their credit, repayments, and loan portfolio,” said Pratyush Chandramadhur, Senior Advisor, BillCut.

What This Signals For India’s Consumer Credit Market

The appointment underlines how AI-led loan portfolio management is becoming a distinct fintech category in India, beyond traditional marketplaces and single-loan products. As consumers juggle multiple loans and cards, platforms like BillCut are pitching themselves as a “credit command center” where users can monitor, optimise, and refinance debt from one place.

By tapping a leader with deep roots in credit bureaus, risk, and identity, BillCut is signalling that its next phase will likely focus on more sophisticated AI models, tighter lender integrations, and tools that move from basic EMI reduction to holistic, long-term credit health management.