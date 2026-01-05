Arohan Financial Reappoints Arvind Murarka as CIO to Lead Tech Reset

Arohan Financial Services Limited has reappointed Arvind Murarka as Chief Information Officer, bringing back a familiar technology leader at a time when execution, compliance, and digital resilience are becoming decisive factors for NBFC-MFIs.

Advertisment

Murarka will lead the company’s IT function and steer its technology and digital transformation agenda. His responsibilities will span core systems, governance frameworks, cybersecurity posture, and automation initiatives that support business operations and regulatory alignment.

With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology leadership, Murarka has worked across large-scale digital transformation and modernisation programmes within financial services and allied sectors. His approach has consistently focused on aligning IT strategy with business priorities while maintaining regulatory discipline and operational continuity.

Building on Prior Transformation Experience

This appointment marks Murarka’s return to Arohan, where he previously led several foundational technology initiatives. During his earlier tenure, he was involved in setting up IT governance frameworks aligned with RBI standards, implementing core technology platforms, and strengthening cybersecurity and risk management structures. He also drove automation programs aimed at improving efficiency and cost optimisation across operations.

Those efforts laid the groundwork for scalable systems in a sector where technology reliability and compliance are closely intertwined.

Experience Across Listed Microfinance Operations

Before rejoining Arohan, Murarka served as Chief Information Officer at Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, where he led enterprise-wide IT transformation for the listed microfinance NBFC. That role expanded his experience in managing technology at scale within regulated lending environments, balancing growth requirements with operational controls.

Technology Leadership as a Strategic Lever

Arohan’s leadership views Murarka’s return as a step toward reinforcing its technology foundation to support long-term growth and digital innovation goals. His combination of institutional familiarity and external execution experience is expected to provide continuity to ongoing initiatives while strengthening the company’s ability to adapt to evolving regulatory and operational demands.

Advertisment

As NBFC-MFIs increasingly depend on technology for risk management, customer reach, and operational efficiency, the CIO role is becoming less about systems upkeep and more about business enablement. Arohan’s move reflects that shift.