Anthropic Appoints Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar to AI Oversight Trust

As frontier AI systems move closer to the core of government, security, and public institutions, who oversees these technologies is becoming as important as how they are built. Anthropic’s decision to appoint Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar to its Long-Term Benefit Trust (LTBT) reflects this shift, placing governance experience alongside technical ambition.

Advertisment

The Trust, an independent body created to safeguard Anthropic’s public benefit mission, plays a central role in shaping the company’s long-term direction. It selects members of Anthropic’s Board of Directors and advises leadership on how to maximise the societal benefits of advanced AI while managing its risks.

Cuéllar brings a background that sits at the intersection of law, public policy, and international affairs, areas increasingly affected by rapid AI adoption. He currently serves as president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and has announced plans to step down in July 2026, returning to Stanford University to lead the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioural Sciences and the Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program.

His prior roles include serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court of California, leading Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and advising three U.S. presidential administrations. He also chairs the board of the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation.

Cuéllar’s work has consistently examined how technology reshapes public institutions, from immigration and criminal justice to regulatory reform and public health, making his appointment particularly relevant as governments worldwide grapple with AI governance.

Governance Beyond the Boardroom

Anthropic’s trust structure is unusual in Silicon Valley. Trustees hold no financial stake in the company, and new members are selected by existing trustees in consultation with Anthropic. The model reflects a belief that transformative AI will influence not just markets but also global health, international security, and democratic systems.

“As AI becomes a defining factor in geopolitical competition, reshaping economies, security, and the balance of power between nations, the Trust needs leaders who understand these dynamics,” said Neil Buddy Shah, Chair, Long-Term Benefit Trust, Anthropic.

Advertisment

“Tino's exceptional background in law, governance, and international affairs will be invaluable as we help Anthropic navigate a world where AI adoption by governments and institutions is accelerating rapidly.”

Cuéllar has also been closely involved in AI policy discussions, including co-leading California’s Working Group on AI Frontier Models and serving on the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Social and Ethical Implications of Computing Research.

Balancing Innovation and Civic Responsibility

For Cuéllar, the Trust represents an attempt to align private-sector speed with public accountability.

“As AI capabilities advance at an unprecedented pace, the need for governance structures that marry private sector dynamism with civic responsibility has never been more urgent,” Cuéllar said.

“Anthropic’s leadership has demonstrated a genuine commitment to thinking deeply about the societal implications of their work—not just the technology, but its impact on global security, democratic institutions, and human welfare.”

His comments underscore a growing consensus: AI governance cannot be retrofitted after deployment. It must evolve alongside technical progress.

Advertisment

Leadership Transitions Within the Trust

The announcement also marks the conclusion of terms for Kanika Bahl and Zachary Robinson, both founding trustees who helped establish the trust’s role within Anthropic’s governance framework.

“I’m delighted to welcome Tino to the Trust,” said Daniela Amodei, President, Anthropic. “What I find most compelling about him is his ability to work across sectors-law, government, academia, and technology.”

Reflecting on the outgoing trustees, Shah added, “They helped build the LTBT from the ground up, including the work of appointing board members like Jay Kreps and Reed Hastings, who have strengthened Anthropic's governance.”

Advertisment

Bahl, CEO & President, Evidence Action, described her tenure as timely, while Robinson, CEO, Centre for Effective Altruism, emphasised the durability of Anthropic’s safety commitments as the company scaled.

Anthropic’s move comes at a moment when AI firms face increasing scrutiny over who sets boundaries, who arbitrates risk, and whose interests are represented as systems become more capable. By deepening the policy and governance expertise within its Trust, Anthropic is signalling that institutional legitimacy will be as critical as technical leadership in the next phase of AI development.

For enterprise customers, regulators, and governments engaging with frontier AI providers, the message is clear: governance structures are no longer peripheral; they are becoming core infrastructure.