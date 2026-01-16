Anthropic Appoints Irina Ghose as India Becomes a Key AI Market

Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director, India, marking a strategic step as the company deepens its engagement with one of its fastest-growing AI markets globally.

Based in Bengaluru, Ghose will lead Anthropic’s India operations at a time when Indian enterprises are moving from AI pilots to large-scale deployment. India is currently Anthropic’s second-largest market worldwide for Claude.ai usage, underscoring the country’s growing role in the company’s global AI strategy.

The appointment comes as enterprises, developers, and policymakers in India increasingly focus on applying AI responsibly across regulated and large-scale environments.

Leadership Experience Anchored in Enterprise AI Scale

Ghose brings over three decades of experience in building and scaling technology businesses. She most recently served as Managing Director, Microsoft India, where she led enterprise AI adoption across sectors including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, technology services, and government.

Her career spans leadership roles across enterprise sales, go-to-market strategy, education, and ecosystem development, with a consistent focus on aligning technology adoption with business outcomes and workforce readiness.

Anthropic said her background positions her to guide the company’s India expansion as AI adoption shifts toward production-grade deployments.

Applied AI Takes Center Stage in India

Speaking on her appointment, Ghose highlighted the changing nature of AI adoption in India.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic. “Indian organisations are moving beyond experimentation toward applied AI, where trust, safety, and long-term impact matter as much as innovation.”

She added that Anthropic’s focus on responsible AI aligns with India’s diversity in languages, industries, and communities, where scaled deployment requires reliability and governance alongside innovation.

Anthropic views India as a critical market not just for usage but for long-term AI development partnerships.

“Irina's expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand,” said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic. “As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission.”

The company plans to expand its teams in India to strengthen engagement with enterprises, policymakers, academic institutions, and the developer ecosystem.

India’s Technical Focus Stands Out in Claude.ai Usage

Anthropic’s latest Economic Index indicates a distinct usage pattern among Indian users. Nearly half of all Claude.ai activity in India is concentrated in computer science and mathematical tasks, reflecting strong adoption among developers, engineers, and technically driven enterprises.

The data points to India’s growing role not just as a consumer of AI tools but as a contributor to applied and technical AI workflows.

Bengaluru Office and AI Policy Engagement Ahead

Anthropic also confirmed that CEO Dario Amodei and senior executives will visit India in February to formally open the company’s Bengaluru office and participate in the India AI Impact Summit.

At the summit, Anthropic leaders are expected to engage with global stakeholders on responsible AI development, with a focus on safety, access, and long-term societal impact.

The India office will serve as a base for expanding partnerships with enterprises and developers using AI to address local challenges, while also strengthening policy and academic collaborations.

Ghose’s appointment signals Anthropic’s intent is to treat India as a core market for enterprise AI adoption rather than a peripheral growth geography. With Claude.ai usage already scaling rapidly, the company is aligning leadership, local presence, and ecosystem engagement to support the next phase of applied AI deployment.

As Indian organisations increasingly embed AI into mission-critical systems, Anthropic’s India strategy appears focused on balancing scale with trust, safety, and long-term impact.