Alvarez & Marsal Boosts GCC Growth with Sameer Singh Ahluwalia

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is strengthening its Global Capability Center (GCC) & Global Business Services (GBS) Advisory practice by appointing Sameer Singh Ahluwalia as Managing Director. His addition underscores A&M’s commitment to helping corporates and mid-market private equity firms establish, optimize, and scale their GCC operations for maximum efficiency and growth.

Advertisment

A Seasoned Leader

Bringing over two decades of experience, Sameer has been at the forefront of business transformation, outsourcing, vendor consolidation, and digital innovation across the financial services, technology, and telecom sectors. His impressive portfolio includes:

Leading 50+ large-scale projects covering outsourcing, carve-outs, and digital transformation.

Spearheading greenfield setups, multi-geo rollouts, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models.

Managing a $300 million services business as Group President of Global Financial Services at a top BPM firm.

Holding key leadership roles at GE, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini.

Working with clients across 50+ countries, from multinational corporations to SMEs and private equity firms.

Advertisment

GCCs in the Hot Seat

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Sameer Singh Ahluwalia shared his outlook on the evolving GCC landscape: "The GCC landscape in India is evolving rapidly, with businesses shifting towards advanced digital capabilities and specialized service models. As enterprises navigate this next phase of growth, there is a critical need for tailored advisory solutions that drive operational excellence, cost efficiency, and long-term value creation. A&M’s practical, results-driven approach provides the perfect foundation to help organizations capitalize on these opportunities. I am excited to join A&M and contribute to strengthening its GCC advisory practice, empowering clients to scale efficiently and achieve sustainable growth."

Accelerating GCC Growth

Advertisment

Luis de Lucio, Managing Director & Head of Growth Markets, A&M, emphasized the importance of India’s position in the GCC landscape: "India has solidified its position as a premier destination for global enterprises looking to build high-value, innovation-driven GCCs. As companies seek greater operational efficiency and strategic capabilities, A&M is committed to helping them navigate this transformation. With Sameer’s deep industry expertise and leadership, we are well-positioned to support organizations in leveraging India’s growth potential and establishing resilient, future-ready GCCs.”

Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director & Head - A&M India and GCC, highlighted the rapid expansion of A&M’s GCC practice: "A&M’s GCC has expanded significantly in a short span of time, with 400 professionals supporting a diverse client base. Sameer’s appointment is a strategic move in scaling A&M’s GCC advisory practice, reflecting our commitment to serving the increasing demand for specialized operation-focused services. Sameer’s leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and scaling our offerings, to support our clients with end-to-end GCC setup, restructuring operating models, and integrating digital capabilities to enhance their scalability and cost efficiency.”

With Sameer’s appointment, A&M is poised to deepen its impact in the GCC space, equipping businesses with the expertise needed to drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth. As the demand for high-performance, scalable, and digitally enabled GCCs continues to surge, A&M is doubling down on its commitment to delivering actionable solutions that help clients unlock new levels of competitiveness.