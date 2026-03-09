Altimetrik Names Dhirendra Nath CHRO to Guide Post-SLK Integration

Altimetrik has appointed Dhirendra Nath as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), placing him in charge of the company’s global people strategy as it moves forward following the integration with SLK. Nath will report to Raj Sundaresan, CEO, Altimetrik, and will focus on shaping a unified culture and strengthening leadership continuity across the combined organisation.

The appointment comes at a time when Altimetrik is aligning its leadership structure for its next phase of expansion. The integration of Altimetrik and SLK has brought together two organisations with different operating strengths—Altimetrik’s AI-led digital engineering focus and SLK’s institutional governance framework. Nath’s role will centre on bridging those approaches while building a consistent people strategy.

According to the company, his mandate includes fostering a “one company” culture, strengthening leadership pipelines, and aligning HR processes with the company’s growth ambitions in AI-driven digital business.

“Dhirendra’s experience in leading organisations through complex integration, professionalisation, and growth journeys makes him uniquely suited for this role,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. “As we accelerate into the agentic era, building leadership depth and a people foundation that’s ready for AI-led growth is not just critical – it's foundational.” He will help us create a unified culture that blends agility with institutional strength, ensuring our growth is sustainable and opportunity-led for our people.”

A Leadership Role Shaped by Integration

Nath brings more than 25 years of HR leadership experience across sectors, including technology, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and retail. Before joining Altimetrik, he served as President & Group Chief People Officer at SLK Group, where he helped guide the organisation through a private equity-led transition and played a role in its integration with Altimetrik.

Earlier in his career, Nath held leadership positions at Wipro, where he supported the expansion of digital and advanced technology practices and worked with senior leadership during periods of organisational transformation.

His background in navigating corporate change is expected to play a key role in the integration phase that Altimetrik is currently managing.

Balancing Culture, Governance, and Growth

A central challenge in the integration process is blending operational agility with institutional stability. Altimetrik’s leadership says the goal is not to standardise everything immediately but to selectively harmonise processes where it matters, particularly in compliance, fairness, and consistency.

Nath will lead efforts to define what the company describes as a cultural “North Star” grounded in performance, inclusion, and customer impact. The integration process will involve structured communication and leadership alignment to ensure employees across both legacy organisations move forward under a shared framework.

“Integration creates opportunity when it is anchored in clarity, fairness, and shared purpose,” said Dhirendra Nath, Chief Human Resources Officer, Altimetrik. “My focus is on building an organisation that grows without losing its soul, where professional systems enable entrepreneurship, leadership continuity strengthens resilience, and people strategy directly powers business ambition. Change must be led with transparency and empathy, especially during moments of transformation.”

Digitising HR for Scale

Alongside cultural alignment, Nath will oversee efforts to modernise HR systems within Altimetrik. The company plans to accelerate the digitisation of HR processes, using data-driven decision-making and self-service technology platforms to improve employee experience and operational efficiency.

The focus will also include expanding internal mobility, leadership readiness for digital businesses, and succession planning, particularly as the company scales into new markets and strengthens its go-to-market capabilities.

As enterprises increasingly position AI and digital engineering at the centre of their business models, HR leadership is also evolving. For Altimetrik, the role now extends beyond talent management to shaping how organisational culture and leadership structures support technology-led growth.