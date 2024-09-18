7 Best free YouTube video downloader for 2024 [Web Tools]

From school days to till now, we all have watched numerous videos on YouTube. Out of those videos, we wanted to download some to watch them again and again. To do so you need software, but the majority won’t prefer to install a YouTube video downloader software.
No worries, you can download YouTube videos without any software. There are numerous free YouTube video downloader tools.
We don’t appreciate video downloading from YouTube and its terms of service also suggest to watch online, but there’s nothing inherently illegal.
When you search for ‘YouTube video downloader online’ you would get multiple results. Out of numerous, YouTube downloaders, we have tested multiple and then chose 7 best and free YouTube video downloader web tools. Check the list –
savefrom.net
One of the most popular YouTube video download web tools has a very simple operation. No need to add any software or extension in your browser. With the simplest interface, it allows you to download a video in just one click.
How to download YouTube video using savefromnet?
Step 1: Visit the website, where you will see a box asking “Just insert a link”
Step 2: Paste the link of the video, you would like to download
Step 3: Click on the “Download” button.
Pros: Simple three steps to download video
Cons: Limited video quality options with sound
sconverter.com
SConverter lets you download YouTube videos for free. It allows you to download the content in multiple formats including MP4, 3GP, WEBM, MP3 and more. It also lets you convert the video into audio.
How to download YouTube video using SConverter?
Step 1: Go to SConverter, you will see a box asking “Paste YouTube link here”
Step 2: Paste the link of the video, you would like to download
Step 3: It will process the link and show you multiple options.
Step 4: Choose the format you would like to download.
Pros: User-friendly UI, two-step process, Supports HD format
Cons: None
YBmate.com
YBmate is a free web tool to download videos from YouTube. No need to download an extension or software, you can simply download the video. This supports a variety of video formats including MP4, MP3, FLAC, WMA, WMV, 3GP, AVI, FLV, and more.
Apart from YouTube, it also allows you to download files from Instagram, Facebook, Vimeo, Lynda, Netflix, etc.
How to download YouTube video using YBmate?
Step 1: Visit the website, where you will see a box asking “Search or paste the link here”
Step 2: Paste the link of the video, you would like to download
Step 3: It will process the URL and come-up with options to select the format of video to download.
Pros: Supports multiple formats, can convert into audio, HD video
Cons: None
savethevideo.com
SaveTheVideo lets you download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other Supported Sites. You can convert videos online to mp3, mp4, aac, WebM, 3gp, ogg, m4a and many other formats.
How to download YouTube video using SaveTheVideo?
Step 1: Visit the website, where you will see a box asking “Enter the video link here”
Step 2: Paste the link of the video, you would like to download
Step 3: It will process the URL and come-up with options to select the format of video to download.
Pros: Has multiple format support including HD, convert video into MP3
Cons: None
converto.io
ConverTo is a perfect platform to convert YouTube videos to MP3 or MP4. Keep your videos with you and watch them anytime anywhere. The free YouTube video downloader lets you convert video in mp3 as well. But it supports only limited formats.
How to download YouTube video using converto.io?
Step 1: Visit the website, where you will see a box asking “Paste YouTube URL to convert it to MP3 or MP4”.
Step 2: Paste the link of the video, you would like to download
Step 3: It will process the URL and come-up with options to select the format of video to download.
Pros: Simple to use
Cons: Has limited file format options
y2mate.com
Y2mate is a free website that lets you convert and download video from YouTube, Facebook, Video, Dailymotion, Youku, etc. to Mp3, Mp4 in HD quality. You can easily download thousands of videos from YouTube and other websites.
Y2mate supports various video formats such as MP4, M4V, 3GP, WMV, FLV, MO, MP3, WEBM, etc.
How to download YouTube video using Y2mate?
Step 1: Visit the website, where you will see a box asking “Search or paste the link here”
Step 2: Paste the link of the video, you would like to download
Step 3: It will process the URL and come-up with options to select the format of video to download.
Pros: Simple process, multiple file support
Cons: None
BitDownloader.com
BitDownloader is a free online video downloader that lets you download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other websites. It supports over 800 websites to download their content including Facebook, Instagram, Coub, Vimeo, V Live, etc.
The tool is completely free to use without any restrictions and does not require you to download any extra software or register for an account.
How to download YouTube video using BitDownloader?
Step 1: Visit the website, where you will see a box asking “Enter the video’s link here”
Step 2: Paste the link of the video, you would like to download
Step 3: It will process the URL and come-up with options to select the format of video to download.
Pros: The best and perfect tool to download video content, supports 800+ website and various formats.
Cons: None
Conclusion
The above-mentioned web tools allow you to download YouTube videos for free, but not the copyrighted content. These seven best free YouTube video downloader web tools are perfect, but the best one is BitDownloader. It has everything that you can expect from a free video downloader.