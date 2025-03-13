3 Strategies to Boost Team Efficiency: Atlassian’s ‘State of Teams 2025’ Report

Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, released its ‘State of Teams 2025’ report, which provides key insights into AI adoption, information management, and team collaboration in India. According to the research, a remarkable 92% of Indian professionals agree that AI will improve the speed and quality of their team's work.

The report, which gathered data from 12,000 knowledge workers across six regions (India, US, Australia, France, Germany, UK) and 200 executives from Fortune 500 companies, also highlights a critical need for teams to connect and organize information effectively. Globally, about 27% of the workweek is wasted searching for information each year within the Fortune 500.

Employees say difficulty finding information is the #1 barrier to moving fast, as 72% often find that the only way to get the information they need is to ask someone or schedule a meeting. A significant 61% of Indian respondents reported that teams at their company sometimes unknowingly work on the same things, causing duplication of work. These challenges are further compounded by a lack of goal clarity, with 90% of respondents agreeing that it would be easier to support the business if their goals and strategy were clearer.

Key India Findings

Source: Atlassian State of Teams 2025 Report

Dr. Molly Sands, Head of Teamwork Lab at Atlassian, commented, “Team silos hinder collaboration, create inefficiencies, and lose opportunities. Without alignment, achieving objectives and adapting to market changes becomes difficult. To remain competitive, companies need to prioritize transparency and collaboration. Connecting information and integrating AI are essential: organized information allows AI to reveal key insights, enabling teams to find what they need at the right time. The future of work is here, but to fully exploit AI, businesses must invest in the tools and training needed to unlock productivity, collaboration, and innovation.”

How to Improve the State of Your Teams?

To address the challenges highlighted in the ‘State of Teams 2025’ survey, Atlassian recommends a three-pronged approach that aligns with its System of Work philosophy: